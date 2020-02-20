

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch jobless rate fell in January, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The ILO jobless rate for the 15-75 year old age group declined to seasonally- adjusted 3.0 percent in January from 3.2 percent in December.



The latest unemployment rate was the lowest seen in a year.



The number of unemployed persons decreased to 284,000 in January from 302,000 in the prior month.



The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 25 years, fell to 6.4 percent in January from 6.7 percent in the previous month.



