

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French insurer Axa SA (AXAHY.PK) announced Thursday the appointment of Scott Gunter as CEO of AXA XL. He will replace Greg Hendrick, who has decided to pursue other opportunities outside the company.



Gunter previously was Senior Vice President of Chubb Group and President of Chubb's North America Commercial Insurance division.



Prior to his last role, he held several global positions within Chubb, including Chief Underwriting Officer.



Gunter will join AXA's Management Committee, reporting to Thomas Buberl, CEO of AXA.



