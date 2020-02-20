

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Axa SA (AXAHY.PK) reported full year 2019 net income of 3.9 billion euros compared to 2.1 billion euros, previous year. Underlying earnings increased to 6.5 billion euros from 6.2 billion euros. Underlying earnings per share was up 5% to 2.59 euros.



Full year 2019 revenues were up 5% to 104 billion euros, with growth across all lines of business and geographies.



The Board of Directors of Axa SA proposed a dividend of 1.43 euros per share, an increase of 7% from last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AXA-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de