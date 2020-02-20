

KIRCHHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Dialog Semiconductor plc (DLGNF.PK, DLGS) and Adesto Technologies Corp. (IOTS) have signed a definitive agreement for Dialog to acquire all outstanding shares of Adesto for $12.55 per share in cash, or for approximately $500 million enterprise value.



Adesto is a provider of custom integrated circuits (ICs) and embedded systems for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market.



Dialog Semiconductor expects the acquisition to be earnings per share accretive for the company within the first calendar year following close. Dialog expects annual cost synergies of approximately $20 million within the first calendar year of close.



