

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bouygues SA (BOUYY.PK), a telecommunications, media, and construction company, reported that its net profit attributable to the group for fiscal year 2019 declined to 1.18 billion euros from last year's 1.31 billion euros, due to a decline in non-current income mainly at Bouygues Telecom.



Current operating profit increased 112 million euros to 1.676 billion euros from the prior year. Excluding the impact of Axione, it was up 218 million euros year-on-year.



Sales were up 7% year-on-year or up 5% like-for-like and at constant exchange rates to 37.9 billion euros, driven by all businesses.



The company said that its board will ask at the Annual General Meeting on 23 April 2020 for the approval of a dividend of 2.60 euros per share, of which 0.90 euros is exceptional. The ex-date, record date and payment date have been set at 5 May, 6 May and 7 May 2020 respectively.



In long-term growth markets, the construction businesses will strengthen their portfolio of low-carbon solutions to maintain their leadership in sustainable construction and benefit from their actions to improve profitability.



The company expects improvement in the current operating margin of the construction businesses in 2020 compared to 2019.



