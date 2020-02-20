Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Barrick Gold adelt Europas günstigste Goldperle MetalsTech!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 860180 ISIN: FR0000121972 Ticker-Symbol: SND 
Xetra
20.02.20
09:14 Uhr
101,50 Euro
+4,10
+4,21 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
102,65
102,75
09:44
102,65
102,75
09:44
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE101,50+4,21 %