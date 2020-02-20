

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Schneider Electric (SBGSF.PK) reported fiscal 2019 net income (Group share) of 2.41 billion euros compared to 2.33 billion euros, previous year. Adjusted net income was 2.9 billion euros, an increase of 14%. Adjusted earnings per share was 5.32 euros compared to 4.64 euros.



Fiscal 2019 revenues were at 27.16 billion euros, compared to 25.72 billion euros, previous year. Organic growth in revenue was 4.2%, for the fiscal year.



The proposed dividend is 2.55 euros per share, up 8.5% from prior year.



For 2020, the Group expects: revenue growth of 1% to 3% organic; and an adjusted EBITA margin between 16.0% and 16.3% (excluding FX and impact of acquisitions).



