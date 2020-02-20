

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems plc (BA.L) reported pretax profit of 1.6 billion pounds for the year ended 31 December 2019 compared to 1.2 billion pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 46.1 pence compared to 31.2 pence. Underlying EBITA was 2.1 billion pounds, a 5% increase on a constant currency basis and excluding the impact of IFRS 16. Underlying earnings per share, excluding one-off tax benefit, increased by 7% to 45.8 pence.



Fiscal year revenue increased to 18.30 billion pounds from 16.82 billion pounds, previous year. Sales were at 20.11 billion pounds compared to 18.41 billion pounds. Sales were up 7%, excluding the impact of currency translation.



The Board has recommended a final dividend of 13.8 pence for a total of 23.2 pence for the full year. The dividend will be paid on 1 June 2020 to holders of ordinary shares registered on 17 April 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BAE SYSTEMS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de