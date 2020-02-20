

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's exports rose for the first time in four months, while imports declined in January, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Thursday.



Exports increased by a real 1.7 percent month-on-month in January, after a 2.0 percent fall in December.



Imports fell 1.8 percent in January, after a 0.3 percent rise in the previous month.



In nominal terms, exports increased 4.6 percent in January and imports rose 0.5 percent.



The trade surplus increased to CHF 2.81 billion in January from CHF 2.03 billion in the previous month.



According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, watch exports rose 9.4 percent year-on-year in January.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX