Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Barrick Gold adelt Europas günstigste Goldperle MetalsTech!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W0MM ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Ticker-Symbol: 4A91 
Frankfurt
20.02.20
08:07 Uhr
63,15 Euro
+0,30
+0,48 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
AVEVA GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVEVA GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
63,30
64,90
09:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AVEVA
AVEVA GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AVEVA GROUP PLC63,15+0,48 %