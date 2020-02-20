

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rathbone Brothers plc (RAT.L) reported profit before tax of 39.7 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2019 compared to 61.3 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 48.7 pence compared to 86.2 pence. Underlying profit before tax declined to 88.7 million pounds from 91.6 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 132.8 pence compared to 142.5 pence.



Fiscal year net interest income increased to 16.41 million pounds from 15.32 million pounds, previous year. Net fee and commission income increased to 328.97 million pounds from 291.11 million pounds.



The board has proposed a final dividend for 2019 of 45.0 pence. This results in a full year dividend of 70.0 pence, an increase of 6.1%.



