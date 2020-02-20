Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Barrick Gold adelt Europas günstigste Goldperle MetalsTech!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HFWR ISIN: GB00B0HZPV38 Ticker-Symbol: KQ1 
Tradegate
20.02.20
09:57 Uhr
6,322 Euro
+0,184
+3,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Kazakh Traded Index
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
KAZ MINERALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAZ MINERALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,272
6,394
11:10
6,300
6,362
11:10
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KAZ MINERALS
KAZ MINERALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KAZ MINERALS PLC6,322+3,00 %