

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - German semiconductor maker Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) announced Thursday that will become carbon-neutral by 2030. The company presented its plans at its recent Annual General Meeting in Munich.



Infineon is thus making an active contribution to reducing CO 2 worldwide and achieving the targets defined in the Paris Climate Agreement.



The objective relates to its own greenhouse gas footprint and includes not only all direct emissions, but also indirect emissions from electricity and heat production. Emissions are to be cut by 70 percent over the 2019 levels by 2025.



In order to achieve the targets, Infineon is committed in particular to avoiding direct emissions and further reducing the energy it needs for its plants and processes. Further expansion of its energy efficiency program and efforts aimed at smart exhaust air treatment will play a key part in that.



The company already reduces its total carbon footprint by one-third thanks to smart exhaust air treatment concepts. It has invested around 50 million euros in this voluntary measure to cut emissions to date.



Energy efficiency and hence reducing CO 2 emissions have long been core elements of Infineon's business model. Making life greener is part of the company's mission. With its goal of going carbon neutral, the company is thus taking the next strategic step to fulfill its own mission.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

INFINEON-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de