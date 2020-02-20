

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France consumer prices remained stable in January as initially estimated, final data from the statistical office Insee showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 1.5 percent year-on-year in January, same as in December. This was in line with initial estimate.



The stability in inflation came from a slowdown in the prices of services, food and tobacco, offset by an acceleration in those of energy, the agency said.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, rose 1.7 percent annually in January, following a 1.6 percent increase in the prior month. According to the initial estimate, HICP remained unchanged.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.4 percent, reversing a 0.4 percent rise in the previous month, as initially estimated.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP declined 0.5 percent in January, after a 0.5 percent rise in the preceding month, as estimated.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent rise in January, following a 0.2 percent increase in the previous month.



The core inflation eased marginally to 1.0 percent from 1.1 percent in the previous month.



