

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) reported a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $242.87 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $241.43 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $2.38 billion from $2.36 billion last year.



Hormel Foods Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $242.87 Mln. vs. $241.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.45 vs. $0.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q1): $2.38 Bln vs. $2.36 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.69 to $1.83 Full year revenue guidance: $9.50 - $10.30 Bln



