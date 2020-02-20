

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $60.61 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $141.90 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, HollyFrontier Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $77.99 million or $0.48 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $4.38 billion from $4.34 billion last year.



HollyFrontier Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $77.99 Mln. vs. $393.93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.48 vs. $2.25 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q4): $4.38 Bln vs. $4.34 Bln last year.



