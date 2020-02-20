

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $165.6 million, or $2.44 per share. This compares with $85.6 million, or $1.22 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported adjusted earnings of $165.6 million or $2.44 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.8% to $2.45 billion from $2.81 billion last year.



Reliance Steel & Aluminum earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $165.6 Mln. vs. $75.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.44 vs. $1.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.73 -Revenue (Q4): $2.45 Bln vs. $2.81 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.00 to $2.10



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de