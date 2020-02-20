Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Barrick Gold adelt Europas günstigste Goldperle MetalsTech!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 897961 ISIN: US8064071025 Ticker-Symbol: HS2 
Tradegate
20.02.20
09:30 Uhr
67,95 Euro
-0,26
-0,38 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HENRY SCHEIN INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HENRY SCHEIN INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
67,91
68,24
13:51
67,84
68,19
13:51
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HENRY SCHEIN
HENRY SCHEIN INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HENRY SCHEIN INC67,95-0,38 %