

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines signed a new codeshare agreement with Vistara, a joint venture between India-based Tata Sons Limited and Singapore Airlines Ltd. or SIA, for travel in India.



In a statement, the companies noted that beginning February 28, United customers could book travel on 68 Vistara-operated flights to 26 destinations throughout India. The destinations include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Goa, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Udaipur, and Varanasi, among others.



In codeshare agreement, two or more airlines publish and market the same flight under their own airline designator and flight number.



For more than 15 years, United offers daily flights between New York/Newark and Delhi as well as Mumbai. It also offers a new service between San Francisco and New Delhi.



John Gebo, United's senior vice president of Alliances, said, 'Our relationship with Vistara opens up even more options for customers to travel between our East and West Coast hubs and multiple destinations throughout India.'



The airlines are already in another agreement, allowing MileagePlus and Vistara's loyalty program members to earn and redeem miles when flying on either airline's route network.



The Tata SIA joint venture, TATA SIA Airlines Limited, doing business as Vistara, now connects 35 destinations, and operates over 200 flights a day. It is the only 5-star rated airline in India.



Recently, South America's LATAM has signed a codeshare agreement with Malaysia Airlines.



