

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $121.30 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $154.63 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $155.69 million or $0.73 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $1.48 billion from $1.38 billion last year.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $155.69 Mln. vs. $188.81 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.73 vs. $0.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q4): $1.48 Bln vs. $1.38 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de