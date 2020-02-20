

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7:30 am ET Thursday, the European Central Bank publishes account of January 22-23 policy meeting. Ahead of the release, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. Whereas it rose against the pound, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 120.84 against the yen, 0.8393 against the pound, 1.0617 against the franc and 1.07960 against the greenback as of 7:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EZB-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de