

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Inc. (DOM.L) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $129.33 million, or $3.12 per share. This compares with $111.64 million, or $2.62 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $1.15 billion from $1.08 billion last year.



Domino's Pizza Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $129.33 Mln. vs. $111.64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.12 vs. $2.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.98 -Revenue (Q4): $1.15 Bln vs. $1.08 Bln last year.



