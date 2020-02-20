Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Barrick Gold adelt Europas günstigste Goldperle MetalsTech!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6VQ ISIN: US25754A2015 Ticker-Symbol: EZV 
Tradegate
20.02.20
13:57 Uhr
327,30 Euro
+52,30
+19,02 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
DOMINOS PIZZA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DOMINOS PIZZA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
328,70
332,10
13:58
327,30
333,50
13:57
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DOMINOS PIZZA
DOMINOS PIZZA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DOMINOS PIZZA INC327,30+19,02 %