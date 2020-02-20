Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Barrick Gold adelt Europas günstigste Goldperle MetalsTech!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 890363 ISIN: US0015471081 Ticker-Symbol: AK2 
Frankfurt
20.02.20
08:00 Uhr
2,749 Euro
+0,048
+1,78 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AK STEEL HOLDING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AK STEEL HOLDING CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,726
2,757
14:01
2,724
2,755
14:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AK STEEL
AK STEEL HOLDING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AK STEEL HOLDING CORPORATION2,749+1,78 %