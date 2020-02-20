

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for AK Steel Holding Corp. (AKS):



-Earnings: -$53.9 million in Q4 vs. $33.5 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.17 in Q4 vs. $0.11 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, AK Steel Holding Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$35.1 million or -$0.11 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.10 per share -Revenue: $1.45 billion in Q4 vs. $1.68 billion in the same period last year.



