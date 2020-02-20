Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Barrick Gold adelt Europas günstigste Goldperle MetalsTech!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1KBL8 ISIN: BMG667211046 Ticker-Symbol: 1NC 
Tradegate
20.02.20
13:10 Uhr
48,095 Euro
-0,045
-0,09 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,880
48,645
14:01
47,925
48,700
13:56
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD48,095-0,09 %