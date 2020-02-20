

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) said, for 2020, the company projects adjusted earnings per share in a range of $5.40 to $5.60, reflecting 2.0% to 3.0% constant currency net yield growth. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $5.51. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the first-quarter, the company projects earnings per share of approximately $0.48, reflecting approximately 0.25% constant currency net yield growth. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.60.



The company noted that its guidance excludes an approximately $0.75 per share known direct impact related to COVID-19.



Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share was $0.73 compared to $0.85, last year. The company said the results include a $0.09 per share adverse impact from voyage cancellations, itinerary modifications and relief efforts related to Hurricane Dorian. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.70, for the quarter.



Fourth-quarter total revenue increased 7.2% to $1.5 billion compared to $1.4 billion, last year. Gross yield increased 4.0%. Net yield increased 1.8% on a constant currency basis and 1.3% on an as reported basis. Analysts expected revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de