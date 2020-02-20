

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW):



-Earnings: -$410.25 million in Q4 vs. $210.97 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$15.86 in Q4 vs. $2.73 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $98.19 million or $3.80 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $2.99 per share -Revenue: $747.05 million in Q4 vs. $764.96 million in the same period last year.



