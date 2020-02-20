

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP (dpa-AFX) - The Allstate Corp. (ALL), a publicly held personal lines insurer, reported estimated catastrophe losses for the month of January of $58 million, pre-tax ($46 million, after-tax). The company said catastrophe losses for the month of January comprised four events at an estimated cost of $64 million, pre-tax ($51 million, after-tax), partially offset by favorable prior period reserve reestimates.



The Allstate Corp. noted that it will revert back to a catastrophe loss reporting threshold of $150 million in a calendar month, effective February 2020.



