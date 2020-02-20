

WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - SAP SE (SAP) said its sales, service and related customer success organizations will be bundled in the Customer Success board area managed by Adaire Fox-Martin. Product management, development and product support will come together under one board area led by Thomas Saueressig. Juergen Mueller will be responsible for delivering integrated data management solution in addition to managing overall platform and technology development as well as intelligent technologies.



SAP is also establishing six primary solution areas: SAP Customer Experience, SAP S/4HANA, People, Intelligent Spend, SAP HANA & Analytics, and Qualtrics. SAP Cloud Platform will serve as the underlying technology platform for all these areas.



SAP announced that Executive Board members Stefan Ries and Michael Kleinemeier have agreed with the Supervisory Board to leave the company.



