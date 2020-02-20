

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Netflix said it acquired exclusive streaming rights for the upcoming asteroid comedy 'Don't Look Up,' starring Jennifer Lawrence.



The film tells the story of two low-level astronomers, who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy the earth.



Academy Award-winning director Adam McKay has written the script, and will direct and produce the movie under his Hyperobject Industries banner with Kevin Messick. McKay won the Oscar award for The Big Short.



Lawrence, who won the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in 'Silver Linings Playbook,' will star in Paolo Sorrentino's 'Mob Girl'. The movie is to be produced by her for Universal Pictures.



McKay said he is very much thrilled to make this movie with Jen Lawrence. 'She's what folks in the 17th century used to call 'a dynamite act', according to him.



Scott Stuber, head of Netflix films said, 'Adam has always had great timing when it comes to making smart, relevant and irreverent films that depict our culture'. 'Even if he somehow ends up predicting planet Earth's imminent demise, we're excited to add this to our slate before it all comes to an end,' he added.



Netflix said the film's shooting will commence in April, and they plan to release it later this year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NETFLIX-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de