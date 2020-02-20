Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Barrick Gold adelt Europas günstigste Goldperle MetalsTech!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1T7NF ISIN: US5017971046 Ticker-Symbol: LTD 
Tradegate
20.02.20
16:38 Uhr
22,605 Euro
-0,145
-0,64 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
L BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
L BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,880
22,940
16:59
22,875
22,945
16:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
L BRANDS
L BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
L BRANDS INC22,605-0,64 %