

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L Brands (LB) shares are down 2% on Thursday morning after the women's apparel company agreed to sell a major stake in Victoria's Secret brand to private-equity firm Sycamore Partners with a view to pay off debts.



Sycamore will purchase a 55% interest in Victoria's Secret for about $525 million. L Brands will retain a 45% stake in Victoria's Secret. The deal values Victoria's Secret at $1.1 billion.



L Brands intends to use the proceeds from the deal, along with about $500 million in excess balance sheet cash, to reduce debt.



The company also announced that Bath & Body Works brand will become a standalone public company.



Further, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said CEO and Chairman Leslie Wexner would be stepping down. Wexner will serve as chairman emeritus and remain on the board of L Brands. Andrew Meslow, currently Chief Operating Officer of Bath & Body Works, to be promoted of CEO of L Brands and will join its board.



LB is currently trading at $23.83, down $0.47 or 1.95%, on the NYSE. The stock is down nearly 13% from last year.



