

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Daimler Chief Executive Officer Ola Kaellenius will also take over responsibility for Mercedes-Benz Vans division from Wilfried Porth, Daimler said.



Wilfried Porth will now concentrate entirely on the comprehensive personnel restructuring measures and the transformation challenges in the Human Resources area, the company said in a statement.



Daimler's Chief Financial Officer Harald Wilhelm will take on the additional function of Chief Financial Officer at Mercedes-Benz AG on April 1, 2020. Mercedes-Benz Chief Financial Officer Frank Lindenberg will leave the company on March 31, 2020.



Wolf-Dieter Kurz, who is currently responsible for the business cases of product projects, will take on responsibility for product strategy and steering at Mercedes-Benz Cars.



Markus Schäfer, currently Member of the Board of Management of Daimler and Mercedes-Benz AG, will become chief operating officer at Daimler.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DAIMLER-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de