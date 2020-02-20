Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Barrick Gold adelt Europas günstigste Goldperle MetalsTech!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0CAYR ISIN: US6707041058 Ticker-Symbol: NK8 
Frankfurt
20.02.20
15:33 Uhr
73,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
NUVASIVE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NUVASIVE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
74,50
75,00
22:41
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NUVASIVE
NUVASIVE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NUVASIVE INC73,000,00 %