

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $29.88 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $12.16 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, NuVasive, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $38.52 million or $0.73 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $310.35 million from $288.33 million last year.



NuVasive, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $38.52 Mln. vs. $36.12 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.73 vs. $0.69 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q4): $310.35 Mln vs. $288.33 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NUVASIVE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de