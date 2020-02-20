

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $67.35 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $57.15 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $513.66 million from $483.85 million last year.



SBA Communications Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $67.35 Mln. vs. $57.15 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.59 vs. $0.50 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.39 -Revenue (Q4): $513.66 Mln vs. $483.85 Mln last year.



