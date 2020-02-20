

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SBA Communications Corp. (SBAC) said, for 2020, the company projects: AFFO per share in a range of $9.07 to $9.47; total revenues of $2.10 billion to $2.14 billion; and site leasing revenue in a range of $1.97 billion to $1.99 billion.



Fourth-quarter AFFO per share rose 10.0% to $2.18 from prior year on a constant currency basis. Site leasing revenue was $481.1 million compared to $444.7 million, prior year. Total revenues were $513.7 million, an increase of 6.2%.



The Board has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.465 per share of the company's class A common stock, an increase of 25.7%. The distribution is payable March 26, 2020 to the shareholders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2020.



