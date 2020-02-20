Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Barrick Gold adelt Europas günstigste Goldperle MetalsTech!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 886413 ISIN: US0383361039 Ticker-Symbol: AGT 
Tradegate
20.02.20
19:13 Uhr
106,00 Euro
-0,40
-0,38 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
APTARGROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APTARGROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
106,00
107,05
20.02.
106,00
107,05
20.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
APTARGROUP
APTARGROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
APTARGROUP INC106,00-0,38 %