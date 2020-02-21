Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Barrick Gold adelt Europas günstigste Goldperle MetalsTech!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 898081 ISIN: US8085411069 Ticker-Symbol: MH2 
Frankfurt
20.02.20
19:55 Uhr
31,200 Euro
-0,800
-2,50 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,800
31,400
20.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT
SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT INTERNATIONAL INC31,200-2,50 %