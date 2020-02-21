

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - MediPharm Labs Corp., a Canada-based provider of cannabis oil and concentrates, said Thursday that it has entered into an agreement to supply medical cannabis products to Medical Cannabis by Shoppers, the online platform of Canadian pharmacy chain Shoppers Drug Mart.



According to MediPharm Labs, Shoppers Drug Mart selected the company's wholly-owned subsidiary, MediPharm Labs Inc. to supply high-quality cannabis concentrate products to medical patients nationally in Canada through Medical Cannabis by Shoppers.



Under the terms of the deal, MediPharm will utilize its proprietary pharmaceutical manufacturing platform, methodologies and scientific data to provide Medical Cannabis by Shoppers with a variety of concentrate-based products, starting with formulated bottled oils.



MediPharm said it expects formulated oils provided under the agreement to start being shipped to Shoppers within the first two months of the agreement. The company will provide other derivative products such as gel caps and topicals as they become available.



The supply agreement is for a three-year term, with an option to renew for an additional two years.



Medical Cannabis by Shoppers launched in January 2019. The platform ships products from Canadian licensed producers directly to customers in all provinces and territories in Canada. Under current regulations in Canada, pharmacists cannot dispense medical cannabis from a pharmacy.



According to Statistics Canada, about 1.1 million Canadians use cannabis for medical purposes.



In December, Shoppers Drug Mart said it expanded Medical Cannabis by Shoppers, its online platform for the sale of medical cannabis, to all provinces and territories in Canada.



The company announced the expansion of its medical cannabis portal to include Nova Scotia, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland and Labrador.



