Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 865047 ISIN: GB0004052071 Ticker-Symbol: H11 
Tradegate
19.02.20
20:47 Uhr
26,850 Euro
+0,260
+0,98 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
HALMA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALMA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,340
27,000
09:59
26,480
26,890
09:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HALMA
HALMA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HALMA PLC26,850+0,98 %