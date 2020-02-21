

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's retail sales growth slowed in January, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.



Retail sales rose 3.4 percent year-on-year in January, after a 6.9 percent increase in the same month last year.



Textiles, clothing, footwear grew 10.5 percent annually in January and those of furniture, radio, TV and household appliances sales, and motor vehicles, motorcycles increased by 5.8 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, sales of newspapers, books, other sale in specialized stores declined 4.8 percent and those of food, beverages and tobacco fell 0.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales declined 20.6 percent in January.



