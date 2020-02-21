

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's producer prices fell for the fourth month in a row in January, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Friday.



The producer price index fell 1.3 percent year-on-year in January, following a 1.1 percent decrease in December.



Among components, prices in manufacturing declined 1.4 percent annually in January and those of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, and water supply increased by 1.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices for mining and quarrying rose 0.1 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices remained unchanged in January.



