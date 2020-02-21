

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit totaled $17.35 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $33.39 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, HMS Holdings Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $24.08 million or $0.27 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $163.45 million from $155.83 million last year.



HMS Holdings Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $24.08 Mln. vs. $42.27 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.27 vs. $0.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q4): $163.45 Mln vs. $155.83 Mln last year.



