

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The White House Thursday released the National Interdiction Command and Control Plan (NICCP) and border strategies, which outline the Trump Administration's interdiction strategy to reduce the availability of illicit drugs in the United States from across the borders.



In tandem with the recently released National Drug Control Strategy, the NICCP provides strategic guidance to relevant drug control agencies regarding interdiction efforts to disrupt transnational criminal organizations that traffic drugs to the United States.



Almost all of the drugs killing thousands of Americans originate from its neighboring countries, mainly Mexico.



Unveiling the plan, Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) Director Jim Carroll said it demonstrates how close coordination across Federal, State, territorial, local, and tribal law enforcement agencies is crucial to stopping these deadly drugs from coming into the country and making their way into various communities.



Carroll also released two counternarcotics strategies, outlining priorities in stopping the flow of drugs along both the Southwest and Northern borders.



The Southwest Border Counternarcotics Strategy aims to prevent drug trafficking along the almost 2,000-mile border that separates the United States and Mexico.



The flow of drugs across the Southwest border, mainly fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine, continues to pose a significant national security threat to the United States. 'Collaboration with our Mexican counterparts, increased border security, and continued partnerships between law enforcement agencies are all critical components to addressing this problem and ending the drug crisis,' Carroll said.



The Northern Border Counternarcotics Strategy aims to prevent the illegal trafficking of drugs across the U.S.-Canada border. The United States and Canada share a 5,225-mile long border - the longest in the world between two countries.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX