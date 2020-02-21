Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJTS ISIN: US45073V1089 Ticker-Symbol: 2II 
Tradegate
20.02.20
08:18 Uhr
63,00 Euro
-0,50
-0,79 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
ITT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ITT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
66,00
66,50
14:20
65,50
66,00
13:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ITT
ITT INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ITT INC63,00-0,79 %