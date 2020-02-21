

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Gap Inc. partnered with fashion resale platform thredUP to facilitate the exchange of secondhand cloths.



The retailer in a blog post said its customers can bring secondhand clothes in exchange for shopping credit that can be redeemed at Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, or Janie and Jack. Customers who redeem their credits at Gap brands will receive an additional 15 percent payout bonus.



Starting in April, thredUP will provide Clean Out bags or labels to customers at select Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta and Janie and Jack stores in the US. This will help the customers to send in unwanted items for consignment.



With the latest deal, Gap will be the largest clean out participant in the program.



As per thredUP's annual Resale Report, textiles equivalent of one garbage truck is landfilled or incinerated every second. In 2018, 56 million women bought secondhand products, almost half of US' entire female adult population.



The move is part of Gap's efforts to divert more than 30 million pounds of material annually from landfills. Gap currently diverts nearly 50% of waste generated from its North American facilities.



Mark Breitbard, President, Gap Inc. Specialty Brands, said, 'As the resale revolution continues to gain momentum, participating in re-commerce is not only good for our planet, but good for business. Our customers are diversifying their closets, whether with new clothing, rental pieces, or secondhand goods.'



Last year, department chain J.C.Penny Co. Inc. also teamed with thredUP to offer a selection of second-hand women's clothing and handbags trough 30 of its stores.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GAP-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de