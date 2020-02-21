

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) released a profit for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $129.37 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $193.26 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, W. P. Carey Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $222.02 million or $1.28 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.4% to $296.36 million from $248.29 million last year.



W. P. Carey Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $222.02 Mln. vs. $193.86 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.28 vs. $1.33 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $296.36 Mln vs. $248.29 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WP CAREY-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de