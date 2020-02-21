Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855686 ISIN: US2546871060 Ticker-Symbol: WDP 
Tradegate
21.02.20
14:10 Uhr
129,40 Euro
-0,70
-0,54 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WALT DISNEY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WALT DISNEY COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
129,36
129,46
14:17
129,30
129,48
14:16
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HASBRO
HASBRO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HASBRO INC90,92+0,60 %
WALT DISNEY COMPANY129,40-0,54 %