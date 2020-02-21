

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Hasbro Inc. (HAS) and Walt Disney Co. (DIS) agreed to renew Hasbro's rights under strategic merchandising relationship for major Disney entertainment properties Marvel and Star Wars. The agreements are multi-year agreements.



Hasbro said that the agreements cover entertainment released during their terms for the respective franchises, including all film and television properties as well as properties from Disney+.



As per the Marvel license deal, Hasbro will continue to develop a wide range of toys and games for Marvel's global Universe of more than 8,000 characters, including Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain America, Black Widow and Black Panther.



The Star Wars license agreement includes the rights to toys and games based on entertainment like Star Wars: The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian, incorporating fan favorite characters such as The Child from The Mandalorian, affectionately known as Baby Yoda.



