Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J5SB ISIN: US92936U1097 Ticker-Symbol: WPY 
Tradegate
21.02.20
14:10 Uhr
80,22 Euro
+1,60
+2,04 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WP CAREY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WP CAREY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
79,16
79,38
14:17
79,14
79,40
14:11
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WP CAREY
WP CAREY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WP CAREY INC80,22+2,04 %