

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $63.98 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $26.08 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.4% to $670.39 million from $756.38 million last year.



Pinnacle West Capital Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $63.98 Mln. vs. $26.08 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.57 vs. $0.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q4): $670.39 Mln vs. $756.38 Mln last year.



