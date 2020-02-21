

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving sharply lower early in the session, stocks continue to see notable weakness in mid-day trading on Friday. The major averages have climbed off their worst levels of the day but remain firmly in negative territory.



Currently, the major averages are stuck in the red, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq underperforming its counterparts. While the Nasdaq is down 111.65 points or 1.2 percent at 9,639.31, the Dow is down 180.89 points or 0.6 percent at 29,039.09 and the S&P 500 is down 26.86 points or 0.8 percent at 3,346.37.



The early sell-off on Wall Street came as traders continue to keep a close eye on the latest coronavirus news, with Chinese officials reporting 1,109 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, up sharply from 349 cases the previous day.



South Korean health authorities also reported 52 new cases of the fast-spreading disease, raising the national tally to 156, while the number of confirmed cases in Japan increased by 23 to 728.



Stocks have recently shown some volatility in reaction to the daily headlines regarding the number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases.



A number of companies have warned about the impact of the coronavirus, with Coca-Cola (KO) forecasting the outbreak will trim 1 to 2 cents per share off its first quarter earnings.



Selling pressure has waned somewhat over the course of the session, however, as traders generally remain optimistic that the outbreak will eventually be contained.



On the U.S. economic front, the National Association of Realtors released a report showing a pullback in existing home sales in the month of January.



NAR said existing home sales slumped by 1.3 percent to an annual rate of 5.46 million in January after surging up by 3.9 percent to a revised rate of 5.53 million in December. Economists had expected existing home sales to tumble by 1.8 percent.



Despite the monthly decrease, the report noted existing home sales in January were up by 9.6 percent compared to the same month a year ago.



Sector News



Oil service stocks have climbed off their worst levels but continue to see substantial weakness in mid-day trading, with the Philadelphia Oil Service Index down by 2.5 percent after hitting its lowest intraday level in over four months.



The sell-off by oil service stocks comes amid a decrease by the price of crude oil, with crude for April delivery sliding $0.55 to $53.33 a barrel.



Significant weakness also remains visible among natural gas stocks, as reflected by the 2.4 percent slump by the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index.



Semiconductor and software stocks are also extending the sharp pullback seen in the previous session, moving notably lower along with computer hardware, brokerage and networking stocks.



On the other hand, gold stocks have moved sharply higher on the day, driving the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index up by 3.7 percent to its best intraday level in well over three years.



The rally by gold stocks comes amid a jump by the price of the precious metal, as gold for April delivery is spiking $21.80 to $1,642.30 an ounce.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.4 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped by 1.1 percent.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dropped by 0.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index slid by 0.5 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.



In the bond market, treasuries have pulled back off their best levels but continue to see notable strength. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 5 basis points at 1.475 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX