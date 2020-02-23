

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Mobility has reached a tentative agreement with Communications Workers of America District 6 in Mobility Southwest contract negotiations.



The four-year agreement, which will be submitted to the union's membership for a ratification vote in coming days, covers over 7,300 AT&T Mobility employees in CWA District 6 - the Southwest Region, which includes Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AT&T-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de