VIP-Media: Grant Cardone's 10X Growth Conference in Las Vegas Reaches Record Attendance With a Powerful Combo of A-List Celebrities

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2020 / By now it is no surprise that Grant Cardone can fill up arenas with his message of commitment, perseverance, and hard work. Named the #1 marketer to watch by Forbes Magazine, Cardone is the CEO of Cardone Capital and all of the Cardone empire (including a sales training university and Cardone TV). He is also an international speaker, entrepreneur,author of "The 10X Rule" and the master behind 21 best-selling business programs.And if that wasn't enough -- he owns and operates the seven privately held companies that make up a $1.4B portfolio of multifamily properties.

Cardone is considered the number one sales and marketing trainer in the world. He has worked with small companies and Fortune 500 companies to grow sales by "finding overlooked opportunities and customizing the sales process to be more effective."

The book that inspired the 10X Growth Conference, "The 10X Rule" is a New York Times' bestseller. Based on it, Cardone started organizing annual conferences since 2016 where people can attend to learn strategies from the most successful entrepreneurs in the world.

The 2020 edition of the 10X Growth Conference happened just now on February 22-24. Cardone, who has over 2.7 million followers on Instagram, packed The Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas with over 13,000 attendees. This is partly because of the amazing content showcased at the conference.

In fact, by the second day of the 3-day conference, Cardone's 10X Conference had already brought A-Class celebrities such as Scotter Brown, Elena Cardone, John Travolta, Usher, Snoop Dogg, and others. The third and last day of the 10X Conference is set to have top of the line guests and even more surprises, including Marie Forleo, Kevin Hart, and Rick Ross.

It is no surprise that Forbes declared that the 10X Conference was the best conference for sales and marketing in the world, making it the top conference for entrepreneurs. If this is what 2020 looks like, we can only imagine how 2021 and beyond will play out for Grant Cardone and the 10X Movement.

