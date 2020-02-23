

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Intuit Inc. (INTU) nears a deal to buy personal-finance portal Credit Karma Inc. for about $7 billion in cash and stock, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.



The maker of TurboTax could announce a deal to buy privately held Credit Karma by Monday, assuming talks don't fall apart, the report said. Credit Karma was valued at about $4 billion in a private share sale about two years ago.



The San Francisco-based company is backed by funds such as private-equity firm Silver Lake and financial-technology venture firm Ribbit Capital, the report said.



